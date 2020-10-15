A MAN has been charged with criminal damage in connection with a police incident in York.
Police were called shortly after 3pm yesterday to Cygnet Street, following a report that a man had slashed the tyres of a van with a knife, and was shouting and swearing in the street.
A force spokesman said: "When officers arrived, the man locked himself in a house and refused to come out.
"The area was cordoned off and specially-trained firearms officers attended the scene to ensure the incident could be brought to a safe conclusion.
"Police negotiators spoke to a man, who continued to refuse to leave the house.
"A man who has now been charged with criminal damage and will appear at York Magistrates Court on December 10."
