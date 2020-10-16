HARRY Gration may have been the face of Look North for almost 40 years - but he was more than a just a TV presenter to the people of York.
From charity champion and City football fan, to panto side-kick and devoted father, who only had his last child in 2019 at the age of 68, Harry has been a regular face in the pages of The Press.
He even once had a column for the paper (and we'd love to have that again!)
To mark Harry's departure from Look North, we've dipped into our archive to share photos of Harry in York over the years.
And there's been a few!
The former pupil of St Peter's school in York had a career as a sports reporter - but was sporty too.
One of our photos shows him raising a York City scarf above his head as the club took on Oxford United at a play-off match at Wembley in 2010.
Harry wasn't just a bystander - rarely a 10K or marathon took place in York without Harry taking part and raising money for charity.
Former Press photographer Mike Tipping caught this photo of Harry training for a Yorkshire Marathon on a misty day as he ran past York Minster.
And, alongside many of his colleagues at Look North, Harry did a series of physically-demanding challenges for charity, including transporting a version of Look North's red sofa 100 miles across the region, visiting 50 places en route, to raise money for Sport Relief in 2018.
In this photo, Harry is pictured with Amy Garcia and Paul Hudson with the sofa in front of Clifford's Tower - captured by Press snapper Frank Dwyer
Harry not only loved sport but was a great sport too - as fans of York's famous panto at York Theatre Royal will know only too well.
For years, Harry took part in Berwick Kaler's legendary panto, appearing in a colourful array of different costumes and happily willing to be the butt of Berwick's jokes. His annual appearance - often in the film section of the show - became one of highlights of each year's performance.
Harry shared his family life with readers too - and photos too of his family in York, with wife Helen and children, twin boys Harvey and Harrison, and baby Hamilton, who was born in September last year.
Our photo shows Harry with Helen and their twin sons in 2003
Harry's last broadcast for Look North will be on October 21 - and he will leave the BBC after 42 years of service.
But one thing is for sure, he will not leave the hearts of his many fans and well-wishers in York.
