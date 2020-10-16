HARRY Gration may have been the face of Look North for almost 40 years - but he was more than a just a TV presenter to the people of York.

From charity champion and City football fan, to panto side-kick and devoted father, who only had his last child in 2019 at the age of 68, Harry has been a regular face in the pages of The Press.

He even once had a column for the paper (and we'd love to have that again!)

To mark Harry's departure from Look North, we've dipped into our archive to share photos of Harry in York over the years.

And there's been a few!

The former pupil of St Peter's school in York had a career as a sports reporter - but was sporty too.

One of our photos shows him raising a York City scarf above his head as the club took on Oxford United at a play-off match at Wembley in 2010.

Harry Gration raises his York City scarf at Wembley in 2010

Harry wasn't just a bystander - rarely a 10K or marathon took place in York without Harry taking part and raising money for charity.

