CITIZENS Advice York is seeking two new volunteer trustees as it tries to help residents get through the impact of the pandemic.
It says the trustee board is responsible for the charity’s overall direction, strategy and performance and provides a vital role.
"We are looking for people with a wide variety of skills and a diversity of experience," said a spokesperson.
"Particularly we would like to recruit trustees with the skills/time to help develop further our fundraising activity and with experience of using IT to improve customer service.
"We are keen to have a more diverse board that reflects the local community
in York, particularly to have more women trustees.
"We welcome applications from people with different work/life experiences and from all the different backgrounds that make up the community: women, men, people of all ages and sexual orientations, disabled people, black, Asian and minority ethnic people and
those of all different religious beliefs and none.
"The Board normally meets six times a year. There are also occasional strategy and other meetings, including with staff and volunteers."
Anyone interested in becoming a trustee should email clerktothetrustees@yorkcab.org.uk
to arrange an informal chat with John Short, chair of the trustees.
More information about Citizens Advice York is available at http://www.citizensadviceyork.org.uk/.
The deadline for applications is 9am on Monday November 23.