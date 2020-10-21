Local people will be given the chance to remember a loved one this Christmas with the launch of St Leonard’s Hospice’s annual Light Up a Life campaign.

Family, friends and colleagues can choose to dedicate a light on four special Christmas trees in memory of someone close to them. In addition, for the first time, the hospice will be streaming a virtual remembrance carol service at 4pm on Sunday December 13, 2020.

The four Light Up a Life Christmas trees will be placed in St Helen’s Square in York, Selby Abbey, Easingwold Methodist Church and the hospice grounds. These will all bear hundreds of twinkling lights, each one representing the life of someone special. Their names will also be recorded in the Book of Honour.

Emma Johnson, Chief Executive at St Leonard’s Hospice, said: “Christmas can be a very reflective and moving time of year, especially for those who are living without loved ones, friends and colleagues. This year in particular will be a very poignant time as we remember those who have died from covid-19.

“Through our Light Up a Life campaign we want to give everyone the opportunity to remember someone close to them. Normally we hold three special carol services for people to attend, but due to current Government restrictions, these cannot happen. Instead, we have planned a virtual remembrance service so people can still come together as a community in their own homes. It’s important for us to do this as we recognise that a lot of people who have had friends or relatives die during the pandemic, not only at our hospice but across York and have not had the chance to mourn them properly.

“We hope this will give people the opportunity to honour and celebrate the lives of people they have loved and hold close to their hearts”.

To dedicate a light visit: www.stleonardshospice.org.uk/Help/Events. In addition to having a name in the Book of Honour you will also receive a commemorative card. Alternatively, you can dedicate a light on a virtual tree by visiting: www.stleonardshospice.org.uk/VirtualTree.

Those who want to get involved in the virtual service can choose to receive a home pack which includes an order of service and candle. Further information on this service will be released soon.