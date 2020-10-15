YORK confectioner Nestlé is launching two new flavours of 2-finger KitKat as sales of the top chocolate biscuit bar surge during the pandemic.
The KitKat 2-finger Honeycomb and Chocolate Hazelnut Spread bars were created by scientists at Nestlé's labs in Haxby Road, York, and they are now being made just a stone's throw away at the company's factory, which is also home to Aero, Yorkie, Milkybar and Polo.
A spokesperson, who revealed that sales of 2-finger KitKats had grown by more than 20 per cent so far this year, said the new flavours will replace the old Cookies & Cream and Lemon Drizzle varieties.
Amy Bennett-Inge, assistant brand manager for KitKat said: “We’ve experienced huge demand for our 2-finger KitKats this year and we know that fans love to try new flavours from the brand. We think our Honeycomb and Chocolate Hazelnut Spread varieties really hit the spot, and we’re sure they’ll become popular new additions to the range.”
KitKat Honeycomb will be available in multipacks of 9 bars (RRP £1.99) at Sainsbury’s from the end of this month and in Asda from November 9.