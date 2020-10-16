IT seems many readers remember 'Mad' Albert - a colourful character who loved to shout "move it" to passersby.

Following our story last week calling for readers to share their memories of him, we were inundated with comments - and even letters to The Press.

Some of the people who got in touch either worked with Albert - he was a plasterer in the 1960s - or drank in the same pubs. They remember him being a big sports fan of both York Wasps and Hull Kingston Rovers.

Albert - whose surname was Nicholson - was often seen wearing a black and yellow sports scarf and sporting a military beret.

He was affectionately known as 'Mad' Albert because of his flamboyant antics which included blocking buses by standing in front of them in the street and bellowing at tourists.

Albert, who died aged 80 in 1993, is so fondly remembered by people in York that a Facebook group demanding a memorial in his honour has 1,700 followers.

One reader who got in touch was Jed Jones, who took this photo of Albert remonstrating with passersby in Coppergate.

Jed posted: "I was quite moved to see the article in The Press about Albert after all these years since the Facebook page was set up.

"I've just one little anecdote as a follow-up to that picture I took all those years ago - my mum, shopping in the middle of York, who inadvertently came face to face with Albert, who shouted at her, "What are you lookin' at, you ugly b***er!"

"Hoping he'll finally have that bench, where people can sit and pay their respects in a tranquil and peaceful setting. And shout at passers-by."

Some readers sent their anecdotes straight to our editorial team - and you can read these at the end of this story.

Meanwhile here is a round-up of how people remember 'Mad' Albert Nicholson:

Dave Barker: " I often saw him in bars with a beer but never saw him buy one ! I believe the scarf was York Wasps RLFC. I saw him at games many times when the the ground was on Wigginton Road."

Albert out enjoying himself in York

Patrick Loftus: "He used to come in the Marcia, Acomb in the 70s with his York RLFC scarf on. He was harmless and made people smile. My Cornish wife did not know what to make of him though!"

Phillipa Pearce: " I remember him fondly as a real character. He was always lovely to the children when we saw him. Remember him stopping traffic on Bishie Road and when he'd finished, walking over and patting my kids' heads telling them how lovely they were."

Jill Rainton: "Lovely fella. Remember when he got a roll of bus tickets from a conductor on the bus and started charging people and giving them a bus ticket to go on bar walls."

Dawn Green: "As we know, he was prone to using some bad language, especially around all the pub goers in town, but he did have another side to him and he was really lovely when not playing to the public."

