IT seems many readers remember 'Mad' Albert - a colourful character who loved to shout "move it" to passersby.
Following our story last week calling for readers to share their memories of him, we were inundated with comments - and even letters to The Press.
Some of the people who got in touch either worked with Albert - he was a plasterer in the 1960s - or drank in the same pubs. They remember him being a big sports fan of both York Wasps and Hull Kingston Rovers.
Albert - whose surname was Nicholson - was often seen wearing a black and yellow sports scarf and sporting a military beret.
He was affectionately known as 'Mad' Albert because of his flamboyant antics which included blocking buses by standing in front of them in the street and bellowing at tourists.
Albert, who died aged 80 in 1993, is so fondly remembered by people in York that a Facebook group demanding a memorial in his honour has 1,700 followers.
One reader who got in touch was Jed Jones, who took this photo of Albert remonstrating with passersby in Coppergate.
Jed posted: "I was quite moved to see the article in The Press about Albert after all these years since the Facebook page was set up.
"I've just one little anecdote as a follow-up to that picture I took all those years ago - my mum, shopping in the middle of York, who inadvertently came face to face with Albert, who shouted at her, "What are you lookin' at, you ugly b***er!"
"Hoping he'll finally have that bench, where people can sit and pay their respects in a tranquil and peaceful setting. And shout at passers-by."
Some readers sent their anecdotes straight to our editorial team - and you can read these at the end of this story.
Meanwhile here is a round-up of how people remember 'Mad' Albert Nicholson:
Dave Barker: " I often saw him in bars with a beer but never saw him buy one ! I believe the scarf was York Wasps RLFC. I saw him at games many times when the the ground was on Wigginton Road."
Albert out enjoying himself in York
Patrick Loftus: "He used to come in the Marcia, Acomb in the 70s with his York RLFC scarf on. He was harmless and made people smile. My Cornish wife did not know what to make of him though!"
Phillipa Pearce: " I remember him fondly as a real character. He was always lovely to the children when we saw him. Remember him stopping traffic on Bishie Road and when he'd finished, walking over and patting my kids' heads telling them how lovely they were."
Jill Rainton: "Lovely fella. Remember when he got a roll of bus tickets from a conductor on the bus and started charging people and giving them a bus ticket to go on bar walls."
Dawn Green: "As we know, he was prone to using some bad language, especially around all the pub goers in town, but he did have another side to him and he was really lovely when not playing to the public."
Yeah. He was a top bloke. We used to drink the Clifton Hotel and he would come in and many people bought him drinks. He'd buy half a pint of mild, sit quietly then stand stiffly upright, and shout "The Queen!!" then just sit back down again. Had a few conversations with him. You'd get one word answers but he was a gem. Give him a plaque!
My memories of Albert Nicholson will forever be never forgotten. I first met Albert when starting as a apprentice plasterer at Wm Birch builders in 1963. Albert was working as a plasterers' labourer. He was a very hard working person. Well respected for his work. I worked with Albert maybe for two years. He was a gentleman kept him self to himself and so well mannered, never said boo to anybody. One day Albert came to work looking troubled, he said someone had stolen his money from under his pillow where he used to keep it. He said nearly 500 pounds had gone missing. From that day on Albert kept all his money in his back pocket and from time to time you could see him patting his pocket, making sure it was still there. He then frequently went on the train to watch Hull rugby also visited his sister who lived in Bridlington. After l left Birch's l never saw Albert for some time. One day l was driving down Thanet Road with my wife an saw Albert who was crossing the road l gave him a friendly toot. Albert turned and gave us the two fingered salute. It wasn't the Albert l had worked with. When he recognized who l was, he cooled down and from then on he always treated me with respect . l always remember Albert walking over Ouse Bridge wearing a nice suit a charity had gave him only he had no shoes or socks on. Heaven knows where he had left them. My memories of Albert are fond he always treated me with respect. And in my eyes was a harmless character.
The "move it" shout was also in relation to Hull Kingston Rovers. He would shout "Move that Ball". He collected glasses in the Little John. We played football for the pub and he would give me 10p and ask me to put Chicago by Frank Sinatra on the juke box....He would then sing "My kind of town......Bridlington" !!! Cyanide would sing a version of Johnny B Goode retitled Albert B Bad!! I last saw him in the old Manzil restaurant. He wandered in and my mates and I bought him a curry. I know that he was loved by many but our school at Nunthorpe sort of adopted him. The best story I heard was during his time doing gardening jobs. He did the work and knocked on the door for payment to be told he should have been next door!! Finally the versions of Move it (Moob It)...".Move that Ball", "You can't move", "He can move" and to the Police "They cant move" . RIP Albert
I used to live in the YWCA on Water Lane Clifton York in the 80s and I remember inviting Albert to come over one Christmas as I was cooking Christmas dinner and I was so pleased he came as he told me he had lots of other invites but chose me. Such a great man .
In the late 70s there used to be a pub called The Munster Bar underneath what was the White Swan Hotel on Piccadilly. On Saturday lunchtimes there were punk bands and often an "adult entertainer" alternating on the stage, but the biggest cheer was always when Albert came in - usually wearing a daft hat he had taken off someone and shouting "you can't move" and "Roger Millward"! Great times!
I was quite moved to see the article in the YEP about Albert after all these years since the Facebook page was set up. I've just one little anecdote as a follow-up to that picture I took all those years ago - my mum, shopping in the middle of York, who inadvertently came face to face with Albert, who shouted at her, "What are you lookin' at, you ugly b***er!" Hoping he'll finally have that bench, where people can sit and pay their respects in a tranquil and peaceful setting. And shout at passers-by.