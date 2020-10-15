ONE further Covid-19 death has been recorded at a hospital within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, taking the total for this week up to four.
The latest figures from NHS England confirm that the total number of Covid deaths within the trust now stands at 220, as one further death has been recorded at York Hospital.
The trust also includes Scarborough.
The first death related to the virus since June 18 was recorded in the trust last week.
There have been a further 30 deaths related to the virus in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 81 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 30,743.
Patients were aged between 40 and 99 years old. All except three, aged between 67 and 86, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from August 17 to October 14, with the majority being on or after October 9.
Their families have been informed.