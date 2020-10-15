FIREFIGHTERS in North Yorkshire have put out a plea to residents ahead of Bonfire Night this year.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say that while professionally organised firework displays are much safer to attend, this year due to Covid-19 many have been cancelled.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "If you are thinking about organising a home display, think carefully, plan carefully and follow the Firework Code.

"We are asking everyone to show respect this Bonfire Night. Whilst most people enjoy fireworks responsibly, in the wrong hands they can cause real misery. Remember that fireworks are explosives, and as such should be treated with respect and only used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions and the Firework Code."

Here are their top tips:

• Make sure you follow guidance on social distancing and restrictions on households mixing

• Plan your firework display to make it safe and enjoyable, and ensure it finishes before 11pm

• Only buy fireworks which carry the CE mark, keep them in a closed box and use them one at a time

• Read and follow the instructions on each firework using a torch if necessary

• Light the firework at arm's length with a taper and stand well back

• Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks

• Never return to a firework once it has been lit

• Don't put fireworks in pockets and never throw them

• Direct any rocket fireworks well away from spectators If you’re having a bonfire:

• Check for hedgehogs and other wildlife before lighting your bonfire.

• Never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire.

• Don’t build bonfires close to trees, hedges or sheds.

• Don’t leave bonfires unattended.

• Make sure that the bonfire is out and surroundings are made safe before leaving.

Station Manager Tony Peel from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Bonfire night is usually a quiet night for us in North Yorkshire and we’d love it to be the same this year. Please follow our safety tips if you are planning a display at home and help reduce the pressure not only on the fire service, but also on our colleagues in the ambulance service and police.

“Some people and animals are scared by firework noise so if you’re planning to let off fireworks please tell your neighbours, and avoid buying really noisy ones.”

North Yorkshire Police also want to remind people that you must be over 18 to purchase fireworks and that it is illegal to set off or throw fireworks (including sparklers) in the street or other public places. You can be fined up to £5,000 and imprisoned for up to 6 months for selling or using fireworks illegally. You could also get an on-the-spot fine of £90.