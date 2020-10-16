What a great article on Freda and Greta Chaplin Congratulations to The Press on another insight into York’s local characters - in this case Freda and Greta Chaplin (World famous twin is buried with her sister, October 14).
Although reclusive you would occasionally see the sisters in and around York, dressed in identical clothes and walking and talking in unison. The report by The Press made very interesting reading. Perhaps a piece on some of the old-time Press vendors would bring back memories? Little Michael Ryan, barrel organ Phil and many more, all interesting characters from the past.
D M Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York