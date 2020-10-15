YORK will be put under Tier 2 restrictions from Saturday.
The Government says people living under Tier 2 restrictions can continue to travel - but should try to reduce the number of journeys they take.
They also encourage people to walk or cycle to their destination where possible.
Visitors can still check in at hotels and guesthouses - but the Government says they must do so with their own household or support bubble.
And residents can still go on holiday to other parts of the country - but should respect the rules in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
People should NOT travel to areas in Tier 3, the Government says.