GYMS can stay open in the Tier 2 government coronavirus level, but visitors can't mix or train with other households.
Social distancing must stay in place at all times and customers must change and shower at home.
The government website states: In line with guidelines from national sporting bodies, you can take part in sport and physical activity outdoors.
Organised indoor exercise classes are only permitted if it is possible for people to avoid mixing in with people you do not live with or share a support bubble with.
There are exceptions to enable disability and youth sport and physical activity indoors, in any number.