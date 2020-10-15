A PROFESSIONAL artist took her craft online after lockdown was imposed and has gone on to attract interest from far and wide.

Linocut artist Michelle Hughes launched her first online course teaching beginners how to linocut, guiding students through the creative process to create a their own print at home.

Michelle, 49, from Holgate, who has worked as a professional designer for 28 years, said the response had taken her by surprise. Increasing numbers of people have signed up, including from countries around the world, with repeat requests for a follow-up course.

“I’ve been teaching linocut workshops for three years and was about to take part in York Open Studios. Overnight Covid-19 changed everything and I needed to think of ways to evolve my business. My lockdown silver lining has been the gift of time to focus on creating online courses to inspire more people to get creative.”

Her instructional videos and step-by step guides show people how to carve mark making techniques and how to print designs by hand.

"It’s about having fun and enjoying the process of creating something with your hands. Linocut prints make great personal gifts or cards for friends and family. A homemade card and handwritten note brings so much joy and brightens someone’s day."

Michelle started on a shoestring, spending under £30 on basic equipment. Things snowballed and she is now known for her linocut prints of Yorkshire landscapes and seascapes.

"Online, it is a different audience and not just in the UK. It is an escape for people, and is very meditative," said Michelle, who will shortly be launching a new series of prints inspired by the Yorkshire Dales.

“Being a self taught linocut artist, I understand many of the problems and challenges you may encounter. I’ve made a lot of mistakes and still do!"

For details of Michelle's online self-paced learning visit www.michellehughesdesign.com/online-linocut-courses