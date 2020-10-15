Two men found on a boat on the River Ouse in York died from carbon monoxide poisoning which leaked from an onboard heater, an investigation has found.

Ronald Vincent Holmes, 60, and Stephen Jewitt, 63, were discovered on a motor cruiser moored on the Ouse in the city centre, near Museum Gardenslast December.

An investigation into the "tragic" circumstances found a diesel fuelled heater leaked exhaust fumes into the boat’s cabin while they were ashore.

The men were overcome by a high level of carbon monoxide gas and died shortly after entering the cabin, according to the report.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) say no carbon monoxide alarm was fitted.

According to the report the heater was installed by the boat's owner but had not been professionally checked or serviced.

An inquest into the deaths of Mr Holmes, from Castleford, and Mr Jewitt, from Goole, opened in York in February.

It was heard police discovered one body on the floor of the cabin and the other on some stairs at just after 6.15pm on December 4.

MAIB Chief Inspector Andrew Moll said: “The MAIB investigation into this tragic loss of lives once again highlights the importance of installing carbon monoxide alarms on boats with enclosed accommodation spaces.

"This is the fifth fatal marine accident investigated since 2014 where a functioning carbon monoxide alarm could have saved lives.

"Carbon monoxide alarms suitable for the marine environment are readily available, inexpensive and simple to fit, and I urge boat owners to invest in one as soon as possible.

“It is commonplace for marine engines, generators, cookers and heaters to produce carbon monoxide during normal operation.

"Amateur installation and unserviced appliances can introduce the risk of boat users inhaling lethal levels of this toxic gas.

"The importance of checking the installation and routine servicing of all such devices by a professional cannot be overstated.”

This accident is still under investigation and the findings will be published by the MAIB in a full investigation report.