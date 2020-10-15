SENIOR councillors and York health bosses learned that the city was about to be put into further Covid restrictions - from a tweet.
A York Liberal Democrat spokesperson said they had not been told that York would be placed into Tier 2 today.
They called for Government to "proactively engage" with council leaders.
The group tweeted: "Once again - city leaders and public health teams learn of these significant news through a leaked tweet.
"This is unacceptable - the Government must proactively engage with local leaders to ensure local communities are protected."
