CONTROVERSIAL extensions to York pedestrian zones introduced at the end of June under emergency Covid legislation which have left Blue Badge holders feeling excluded from the city centre will NOT be reversed next month, The Press has learned.

The news has led to the woman behind an 1,100-name petition calling on the council to re-open pedestrian zones to Blue Badge holders threatening the authority with legal action under the Equality Act.

Alison Hume, whose 21-year-old son Edward Mitten has Autism and Pallister-Killian mosaic syndrome, said: "We are all supposed to be equal, but the council has chosen to forget that because the disabled community in York is small."

The measures to extend pedestrian zones were introduced at short notice to increase space on city centre streets. Manned checkpoints were set up to stop drivers (including disabled drivers) entering Goodramgate, Blake Street, Lendal, St Helen's Square and, later, Castlegate. The aim was to allow for more social distancing and to enable struggling businesses to set up street cafés.

Extra disabled parking spaces were created at Monk Bar car park, and a taxi service for Blue Badge holders from the car park to the city centre was introduced.

But many Blue Badge holders were left feeling marginalised and excluded from their own city centre by the measures.

One, 97-year-old Bill Heppell, wrote to The Press to say he could no longer get to the St Sampsons Centre, which he had been visiting for years. "I cannot use my blue badge to park in Goodramgate or anywhere within walking distance of St Sampsons, and will not be the only former visitor unable to visit," he said.

City of York Council has carried out a consultation with hundreds of York people, many of them Blue Badge holders. The results of the consultation were released today (see here), and the footstreet extensions are due to be reviewed at an executive meeting next month.

But in an exclusive interview with The Press, the authority's transport boss and deputy leader Cllr Andy D'Agorne admitted it was extremely unlikely the changes would be reversed. "I think that is the sense of the report," he said.

Instead, the review was likely to focus on 'mitigation measures' designed to make it easier for Blue Badge holders to get into the city centre, Cllr D'Agorne said.

These could include setting up Blue Badge 'parking hubs' as close to the pedestrianised streets as possible, reducing the hours that the traffic restrictions apply, improving links with Shopmobility and dial-a-ride, and appointing a specialist 'access officer'. He said it may also be possible to introduce 'exceptions' for Blue Badge holders who really struggled to get into the city centre, although he could not say how such a system would work.

Cllr D'Agorne said he recognised that the extended footstreets were 'not right for everybody' and that there was a 'very difficult balancing act'.

But he stressed it was about helping struggling businesses and making York's city centre streets safer and more pleasant. Many blind and partially sighted people had welcomed the measures because they felt city centre streets were safer, he said.

Scott Jobson of MySight York, which represents blind and partially sighted people, agreed that many of his members were broadly supportive of the measures.

But Alison Hume, whose online petition calling on the council to re-open pedestrian zones to Blue Badge holders has now been signed by almost 1,100 people, said the decision would leave a lot of people with mobility problems 'very angry'.

Alison, from Nether Poppleton, warned that if the council did not change its mind, she would consider taking legal action. "I will see if they are breaking the law in terms of their duties under the Equality Act," she said.