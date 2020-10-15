YORK council have confirmed wedding sizes will be limited to just 15 and receptions are not permitted under the new Tier 2 coronavirus level restrictions.
The council confirmed that weddings are permitted to have 15 attendees but receptions are not permitted, while funerals are limited to 15 attendees.
Other restrictions include
- You must not meet others outside your household inside homes (unless they form part of your support bubble), including outside space in the home. You can meet people outside and follow the rule of six.
- Visiting indoor hospitality/leisure/retail settings is restricted to one household i.e. two households must not meet in these settings (unless those two households are in a support bubble).
- People are advised only to visit care homes in exceptional circumstances
- People should only travel for an essential reason
- You can still go on holiday outside of your area, but you should only do this with people you live with (or have formed a support bubble with).
- People can play a team sport only where this is formally organised by a sports club or similar organisation, and sports-governing body guidance has been issued.
- People should not attend amateur or professional sporting events as a spectators.
- People should only travel for essential reasons
- People can holiday outside of your area but should only do so with the people they live with or have formed a social bubble with
Has your wedding been affected? if so email: george.dodd@newsquest.co.uk.
