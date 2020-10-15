YORK has been put into Tier 2 of the Government's covid restrictions.
This will apply to all areas within the City of York Council boundary.
If you pay your council tax to City of York Council, the new Tier 2 restrictions apply to you.
MP Julian Sturdy confirmed that the rest of North Yorkshire remains in the lowest tier.
The Fulford, Heslington & University area of the city has the highest number of cases - with a seven day rolling average rate of 1,074 cases per 100,000 residents.
