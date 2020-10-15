Unite union has called for a hospitality support package following Marston's announcement of more than 2,000 job cuts.

The pub chain which has venues across York has led Unite to renew its call for the government to give concrete support for the struggling sector.

Unite, which has about 580 members at Marston’s, was today seeking clarification of the impact on its members.

Marston’s said new measures, such as the 10pm curfew and restrictions in Liverpool, meant 2,150 roles are going to be impacted. The company produces such brands as Pedigree.

Unite regional officer Rick Coyle said: “This grim news from Marston’s is another nail in the coffin of the struggling hospitality industry and today Unite renews its call for the government to produce a concrete and coherent package of measures to support the sector which is now on life support.

“Thousands of jobs across the UK are depending on such a package being delivered urgently by chancellor Rishi Sunak, otherwise the UK’s hospitality sector will become a waste land.

“Unite’s members at Marston’s are mainly based at the breweries in Wolverhampton and Burton upon Trent and we are seeking urgent clarification from management on what the announcement means for our members producing such iconic brands as Pedigree.

“Unite will be giving maximum support to our members at Marston’s at what is a desperately worrying time for them and their families with Christmas on the horizon.”