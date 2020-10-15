YORK will go into Tier 2 restrictions from one minute past midnight on Saturday morning.
It means the restrictions will be in place from the start of the day on Saturday.
Health secretary Matt Hancock has revealed in parliament that York will be put in a higher level of restrictions - due to rising levels of Covid cases.
He said cases are more than doubling within a fortnight in the city.
Households cannot mix indoors, including in pubs, restaurants and shops.
But businesses can remain open.
People can meet outdoors in groups of up to six.
York moves into Tier 2. I have been talking to the Minister this morning and public health experts.— Rachael Maskell MP (@RachaelMaskell) October 15, 2020
