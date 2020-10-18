WHILE most of us are scraping enough money together to pay for a basic mortgage, others can afford to live in million pound properties.

One St Martin’s Lane property is on the market for £1.5 million- and it truly is a luxury property.

The Grade II listed townhouse is located right in the heart of the city and has recently been refurbished.

This townhouse costs £1.5m (Photo: Zoopla, Carter Jonas)

This charming property has retained many of its original and traditional features, such as tall ceilings and original fireplaces- but it has also been tastefully refurbished to suit the needs of a modern buyer.

The new owner is sure to feel secure with the property's up-to-date CCTV system on hand which is operated from mobile phones or iPad’s- the temperature can also be controlled and altered in each room throughout the property.

Once you step inside the property you will notice how deceptively spacious it is and how bright and light the interiors are.

The grand central staircase (Photo: Zoopla, Carter Jonas)

A statement feature of the house is the winding grand central staircase complete with a chandelier on the ceiling.

The kitchen is a focal point of the property and foodies will have plenty of space to practice their cooking skills.

The kitchen in the property (Photo: Zoopla, Carter Jonas)

With tall ceilings and light-colored furnishings, this room appears bright, inviting and incredibly spacious.

There is also room for a study in this property but this space can be transformed into anything you desire- perhaps a guest room or a games room?

In this house, you have a choice of five spacious bedrooms.

Have you ever dreamed of sleeping under a chandelier? (Photo: Zoopla, Carter Jonas)



Many of the rooms contain free-standing radiators and the master bedroom even has its own adjoining en-suite.

The luxury continues when you step outside the property where there is a private and enclosed patio area; it’s easy to envision yourself entertaining guests in this area.

The enclosed patio area (Photo: Zoopla, Carter Jonas)

This property was first listed on Zoopla back in 2020- it’s the first time it’s been put up for sale on this site.

To learn more about this property, visit Zoopla.