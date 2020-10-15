YORK-BASED band, Skylights, are preparing to release their latest single next Friday, which they say “describes the emotions felt through lockdown.”
The band’s new tune, called ‘Darkness Falls’, will be released on Friday October 23.
Lead singer in the band, Rob Scarisbrick, said: “I think the song captures the fear and emotion felt by many around the lockdown. It brought the best and worst out in people.”
Skylights debut physical single “ENEMIES” hit number two in the UK Physical Singles Chart in June, held back from the top spot only by Fontaines DC.
Next year, the band are aiming to embark on a tour which will see them play in Leeds, Aberdeen, Glasgow, London and Dublin, with some dates already sold out.
Taking inspiration from the likes of Oasis, The Verve and Shed Seven, Skylights have fast built a reputation as a ‘band of the people’ through live shows, an appearance on Soccer AM and array of sports and media relationships with people including Josh Warrington and Westlife’s Nicky Byrne.
The band signed their first record deal with 42’s Records of Manchester in April, who said they signed the band as they have a “huge buzz about them.”