A MAN is in custody this morning after a stand-off involving armed police in York.
Police were called shortly after 3pm yesterday to Cygnet Street, following a report that a man had slashed the tyres of a van with a knife, and was shouting and swearing in the street.
When officers arrived, the man locked himself in a house and refused to come out.
The area was cordoned off and specially-trained firearms officers attended the scene to ensure the incident could be brought to a safe conclusion.
Police negotiators spoke to the 33-year-old man, who continued to refuse to leave the house.
A spokesman for north Yorkshrie Police said: "At 9pm, officers forced entry and arrested him.
"The man remains in custody, where he is being held on suspicion of affray and criminal damage.
"We know this will have been a very concerning incident for nearby residents, and we are grateful for their patience and support while we resolved it safely."
