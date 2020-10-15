A LORRY crashed into a railway bridge in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to Temple Hirst near Selby at 6.30pm last night.
A spokesman for the service said: "Control received a call to reports that a lorry had collided with a railway bridge and there were possible persons trapped.
"Upon arrival the lorry had already left the scene however police had managed to find them.
"Network rail inspected the bridge and only minor damage was sustained. Fire brigade services were not required."
Comments are closed on this article.