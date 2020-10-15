ANOTHER 66 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed at the University of York.
The university said that as of 3.55pm yesterday (Wednesday), it was aware of 288 individuals within the university community who were currently self-isolating because they have had a positive Covid-19 test.
"Since our previous update at 5.15pm on Tuesday 13 October we have been notified of 66 new cases, which are included in the total figure above," it said.
Meaanwhile, York St John University said that as of yesterday, 74 members of the university community are currently self-isolating because they have had a positive Covid-19 test.