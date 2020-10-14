MORE than a hundred coronavirus cases have been confirmed in one area of York alone.
Public Health England said there were 103 cases in the Fulford, Heslington and University of York area in the seven days to October 9.
The area with the next largest number of cases was Pocklington with 58 cases.
York city centre had the next largest number of cases, with 51 positive tests, while Tang Hall had 35.
Heworth South and The Groves had 34 cases, Fulford Road and Clementhorpe 32, Rawcliffe and Clifton South had 23, Heworth North and Stockton 22, Clifton North 21 and Acomb 20.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment