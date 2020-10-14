A YORK secondary school has confirmed a case of coronavirus and a "small number" of its students have been told to self-isolate for 14 days.
Millthorpe School has sent a letter to parents today saying: "We have been advised by Public Health England that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school.
"We know that you may find this concerning but are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.
"The small number of children who have been in direct prolonged contact with the confirmed case will have received an individual letter and will be staying at home for 14 days."
The letter also says the school remains open and children should continue to attend if they remain well.
We have been advised by @PHE_uk that there has been a single confirmed case of COVID-19 within school. We've spoken to the small number of people who have been in direct prolonged contact with the confirmed case, they will be staying at home for 14 days. School remains open...— Millthorpe School (@MillthorpeNews) October 14, 2020
