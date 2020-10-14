PLANS for the council to build 34 new zero carbon homes on the former Duncombe Barracks site have been submitted.

The homes – designed by architect firm Mikhail Riches – are part of City of York Council’s programme to build 600 new houses across the city.

The scheme will be zero carbon and focus on encouraging residents to cycle rather than drive, with plenty of storage space for bigger bikes.

Under the plans, there will be shared allotment space where people can grow fruit and vegetables.

There will be just 19 parking spaces – three of them for residents living in the wheelchair accessible homes and a further two for visitors. The other 14 will be issued parking permits on a first come first served basis.

A statement says: “The development will be marketed to people who are invested in the concept of low-car and car-free living and want to live in an exemplary development that promotes sustainable living and transport choices.”

The site will be zero carbon, with 100 per cent of the energy provided by on-site renewable sources including solar panels and air source heat pumps – with the planning application saying no fossil fuels will be used.

Two new park areas will be created – one next to St Luke’s Church and another at the heart of the housing – and sixty-one trees will be planted.

View the plans at planningaccess.york.gov.uk/online-applications reference 20/01902/FULM.