FIREFIGHTERS are currently at the scene of a shed on fire at a house in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said they were unable to give the address of the house, but that crews from York and Huntington responded to a call at 4.52pm.
A spokesman said: "It's a shed on fire in the rear garden of a residential property, and this incident is still on-going."
Meanwhile, elsewhere in North Yorkshire this afternoon crews from Helmsley and Kirkbymoorside responded to a chimney fire a residential property in Sproxton, near Helmsley at 3.15pm.
Firefighters needed a 10.5 metre ladder as well as a roof ladder and hose to put out the blaze.
