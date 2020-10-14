THE University of York has changed its advice to isolating students after initially telling them to stay in their bedrooms for a minute if the fire alarms went off.
The advice said: "When the alarm sounds, stay in your room for one minute then make your way to the nearest refuge.
"(This will allow non-isolating individuals to evacuate the building."
The Covid advice attracted criticism on social media, with one person saying that after the Grenfell Tower fire, the only advice should be to evacuate immediately when alarms went off, and a reader contacted The Press to say the advice 'absolutely beggars belief.. if true it is utterly scandalous.'
A university spokesperson said yesterday its advice and guidance had been updated and changed.
"We take the health and safety of our students and staff extremely seriously," they said.
"All students are required to undertake a mandatory fire safety induction and this clearly states that all students should evacuate the building immediately, meeting at the designated fire assembly point.
"Students are reminded that in gathering at the fire assembly point, they should adhere to social distancing guidelines."
