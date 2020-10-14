ASSAULTS on police have increased by 60 per cent in the last six months during, the Chief Constable of North Yorkshire says.

Speaking to BBC Radio York, Chief Constable Lisa Winward said the force had been spat on and coughed at, with some suffering broken bones from members of the public.

She said: “we’ve seen in North Yorkshire about a 60 per cent increase of officers who are being assaulted during the lockdown period.

“I’m sure someone in academia some will look at this the months ahead and see why that is. Whether it is frustration with the local down causing more agitation people, I don't know, but we have seen our officers being spat at and coughed at by people saying they have covid, bitten, kicked punched. We have had officers with broken bones.

"It really is absolutely unacceptable, and I would urge people to understand that we are out there to help you. We really want to keep people safe, that is our job, but we need you to help us to do that. It really is serious when people turn on us.

“From March to the end of last month, it is around 90 assaults during the six-month period from March to September. We have never seen that level previously.

“If someone is injured and they are off work due to the incident then that’s fewer officers out on the street to help us. It is not just the moment in time, it is the wider impact on the force. “

Superintendent Mike Walker said:“Since the beginning of this pandemic, our officers and staff have shown an incredible level of commitment and professionalism and I am incredibly grateful to them for their service.

“Many of them have made changes in their own lives, sacrificing time with family and loved ones, so that they can continue to come to work and carry out their duties to keep the public of North Yorkshire safe.

“For them to be subjected to abuse and violence, or be spat at, bitten or coughed on when doing their job is completely unacceptable and it will not be tolerated.

“Anyone behaving in such a way towards a police officer or member of staff, or indeed any emergency services worker, will be dealt with robustly and to the full extent of the law.”