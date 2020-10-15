Businesses in Yorkshire and the Humber benefited from more than £3.3 billion of government support to protect and support jobs.

More than 94,000 loans have supported businesses across all sectors, according to the new figures released today.

The retail and construction sectors have benefitted the most while 147,000 people in Yorkshire have tapped into the self-employment income support scheme, with an average claim of £2,400.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak also announced on Friday that the government’s Job Support Scheme will be expanded to support businesses required to close their doors as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

Cash grants would also be paid to businesses shut in local lockdowns to help towards fixed costs. These grants are linked to rateable values, with up to £3,000 per month available, compared to the up to £1,500 every three weeks which was available previously.

Flamingo Land Theme Park is among the region's companies to have benefitted from support through government-backed loans, alongside YES Energy Solutions, and York House Leisure.

Duncan McCombie, of YES Energy Solutions which installs energy-saving measures in vulnerable households, applied for a loan as well as receiving support through the furlough scheme.

He said: “Our Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan helped pay our ongoing costs during lockdown. The application process was rapid and the loan has been key in supporting our businesses over this challenging period.”

As part of the Winter Economy Plan, more than a million businesses who took out a Bounce Back Loan will now have more time to repay through flexible instalments, under the new Pay as You Grow system.