RESEARCH has revealed the top 10 most commonly-searched phobias in York.
Trypophobia - a fear of clusters of small holes or bumps - is York's most searched phobia on Google, according to the research by Oakwood Theme Park.
The research was carried out using keyword search data from Google.
York's top 10 most searched phobias are:
1. Trypophobia - fear of clusters of small holes or bumps
2. Agoraphobia - fear of situations perceived to be unsafe with no easy way to escape
3. Hypochondria - chronic anxiety about one's health
4. Domatophobia - fear of houses or being in a house
5. Claustrophobia - enclosed spaces
6. Thalassophobia - fear of the sea
7. Arachnophobia - fear of spiders or other arachnids
8. Acrophobia - fear of heights
9. Hydrophobia - fear of water
10. Submechanophobia - fear of partially or fully submerged man-made objects.
