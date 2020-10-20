Girls at The Mount School appreciate having the space to learn and to excel in their learning. In a time dictated by the global pandemic, girls have never been more thankful to belong to a small, warm and welcoming school community.

Sixth Former Georgia who is also a member of the all-girl Quaker school’s college leadership team, says, “Since returning I have felt entirely safe with the precautionary measures around school. In College, small class sizes allow more opportunity for the teachers to fully understand and get to know how you learn. There is an expansive variety of subjects to select from, and The Mount try to accommodate everyone’s preferences. Life inside a classroom is tailored to you and your way of learning; this is achievable by the small class sizes and the close relationship with teachers. If students at The Mount are struggling with any aspect of the work, the teachers can spend extra time with you to work through it”.

The all-girl Quaker school recently made news headlines when sixth form pupil, Phoenix Woolnough, won first prize in the prestigious Robson History Prize, awarded by Trinity College Cambridge in a year which seen double the number of entries from previous years, thanks to the prevailing national lockdown when entries were due.

Phoenix said, “College is definitely a more challenging environment, intellectually. I have friends here who think the same way as I do and it is encouraging to take on more opportunities. Before I came to The Mount, I would complete my classwork and homework, but would not necessarily take on clubs or competitions, because my main interest was in getting good grades. Now, I realise that it is about more than that; College encourages you to explore what you think are your boundaries. The main thing I have gained so far is taking more opportunities”.

The Mount consistently achieves excellent A-Level results, in 2020 16 per cent of all grades were A* and 58 per cent of all grades were A-A*. Girls leave The Mount to study an array of courses at universities across the world. Girls are supported throughout the UCAS application process by an expert team. Hannah , who completed her A-Levels with 100 per cent A-A* grades and is taking a gap year before studying English with Creative Writing at Nottingham, said, “The Career and Future Studies department at The Mount is particularly strong, giving us help and encouragement to ensure our application is as promising as possible. My university application was enhanced by opportunities I had to submit my writing for competitions, such as the York Literature Festival”.

Having space to learn also means having time to grow. Sonia, who was an international boarder and will begin studying Early Childhood Education at the University of Sydney in January, said, “Life at The Mount has changed me a lot. It has given me the space to grow at my own pace in maturity, confidence and responsibility. A lot of support is given to girls by the teachers and boarding staff for all kinds of situations like academic support and mental health support”.

Being the UK’s only all-girl Quaker school blends the advantages of an all-girl learning environment with the unique Quaker ethos which promotes the values of peace, equality, truth, simplicity and social justice. Alicia , who finished A-Levels the same year as Hannah and is now studying Fashion Design at Ravensbourne University, said, “Regardless of what you want to achieve, the all-girls Quaker ethos encourages you to go for it”.

Having the space to grow at their own pace and explore their learning means that Mount girls have the space to excel. As Hannah says, “If you want a school which caters for each individual, pushes you to your potential without any unnecessary pressure, provides you with lifelong friends and unfailingly dedicated members of staff, I cannot recommend The Mount more. A motto associated with the school is, ‘We know girls can’. In every way, The Mount always makes you feel as though you can achieve anything if you put your mind to it”.

The Mount is holding their virtual Sixth Form Information Evening on Tuesday 22 October. To register your interest, please contact Nicola Craig, Admissions Manager, on 01904 23 23 23 or admissions@mountschoolyork.co.uk.