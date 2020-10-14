PETER Andre's 'Mysterious Girls' of York have been found - thanks to our story!

We ran a picture story of when the pop star and heart-throb came to York - with lots of photos of female fans.

And we asked the question: "Are you one of Pete's 'Mysterious Girls'? - inviting them to get in touch.

The original photos were taken in 2013 by our Press photographers when Peter staged an appearance at The Perfume Store for the launch of his scent, Forever Young. Fans had queued outside perfume shop in Coney Street for more than four hours to see him.

A few months later, Peter was back in York for a gig at York Barbican, where Press snapper David Harrison got some great photos.

One was of a fan in the audience holding up a poster reading: "I'm your Mysterious Girl!!!"

Read more: When Peter Andre met his "Mysterious Girls" in York

This week, Amy Buck got in touch to make her claim to fame saying the night was "the highlight of my life".

She told The Press: "I saw Pete at the Barbican. I am the owner of the orange ‘I’m your mysterious girl’ sign! He plucked me out from the audience to join him on stage to do the traditional Greek dance, ‘Zorba’. It was the highlight of my life. There is also video evidence somewhere."

Amy also sent us a new photo of her dancing with Pete on stage.

Amy Buck dancing with Peter Andre at York Barbican

If you love sharing memories of York, please click here to join our new Facebook group - Why We Love York - Memories.

In March 2017, Peter showed he had a big heart when he popped into The Gravers care home in Wigginton Road, York, as a surprise for Cheryl Pratt ahead of Mother’s Day.

The surprise visit had been arranged behind Cheryl's back by her family with the help of a TV show and was to offer comfort to her following the sudden death of her father.

This week, Cheryl - a superfan - got in touch too and shared some more photos of her and Peter.

She said: "I’ve met Pete probably around 50 times, travelling all over the country, but my favourite was when he travelled to my work to surprise me after the death of my father. He even sent me an amazing video message after he learnt of his death."

You can see more photos of Peter Andre and his York fans below...

Are you one of Peter Andre's 'Mysterious Girls' in York? "Have you met Peter Andre? Did you queue for hours to grab a selfie with the pop star on one of his many visits to York? We'd love to see your photos and hear your stories. Send them to us via the link here." We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.