A MAGICAL set of treasure trails is to take York residents and visitors on an adventure over the half-term holidays.

Indie York’s Medieval and Magical Treasure Trail, scheduled for October 24 to November 1, will promote the city’s independent businesses and highlight medieval and historical attractions in the city and local areas.

The event has been put together with the support of City of York Council, Make it York and York Bid - and will include popular streets such as Bishopthorpe Road, Central York, Fifth Gillygate, Bootham and the Shambles.

And there will a selection of prize draws for each trail.

Angus McArthur, of York Ghost Merchant, said: “True communities come together during times of hardship. There’s little doubt that this has been a time of hardship on so many levels and there has been a significant impact felt on the shopping streets of our towns and cities.

“York’s independents as part of the tenacious Indie York community are joining together in a series of local clusters to bring something entertaining and interactive for locals and visitors alike during the October half-term break."

He added: “The half-term holiday was the ideal time to run these trails.

"Particularly this year when children will not be able to do their traditional Halloween trick or treat visits to friends and neighbours homes because of Covid19. So we thought our treasure trails might offer a safe alternative for local families and visitors to enjoy an alternative trail.”

Polly Bennet from Indie York Steering Committee said “We are delighted to be joined by a number of York’s attractions who will be part of the trail including the JORVIK Viking Centre, Barley Hall, Merchant Adventurers’ Hall, York’s Chocolate Story and The Bar Convent are all taking part in the trail.

Sara Amil Smith the Indie York Administrator said: “We are keen for York residents, local students and visitors to the to get involved.”

To find out more about the specific trails or how to participate, visit https://www.indieyork.co.uk