WORKERS at a York factory have tested positive for Covid-19.

An unknown number of staff at the Tangerine Confectionery plant in Low Poppleton Lane are now off work self-isolating after several cases of the virus have been confirmed. Production is continuing at the factory, which makes a range of well-known confectionery.

A spokesperson for owners, Valeo Confectionery, said: “Some of our colleagues at the Acomb site have tested positive for Covid-19 and are now self-isolating at home. We wish them a speedy recovery.

”Staff safety is our top priority and we have worked closely with PHE to ensure full compliance with all government workplace guidelines to protect staff and local community stakeholders. Measures in place include temperature checks at the start of shifts, PPE, social distancing and all staff working in social bubbles.

“We would like to thank all of our staff for their continued commitment and hard work throughout this period.”

Back in August last year 90 new jobs were created at the confectionery factory following a £7.5 million investment.

As The Press reported at the time, Tangerine increased production capacity by 30 per cent, with popular brands such as Poppets and Fox’s now being made there.

Two new production lines were created as part of the expansion, with new jobs including roles in engineering, site management, maintenance and production.

A spokeswoman said at the time the investment followed a buy-out of Tangerine in 2018 by Valeo Food and Valeo’s subsequent merger with Leicester-based Big Bear Confectionery, to create Valeo Confectionery UK.

She said that as part of the merger, production of Big Bear’s popular brands Fox’s and Poppets would move to the York site, already the home of well-known sweet brands Jameson’s Caramels, Coconut Ruffles and Taveners.

The York factory has a long heritage dating back to the 1960’s and the company makes some of the UK’s best-loved sweet brands including DipDab, Sherbet Fountain, Fruit Salad, Blackjack, Henry Goode and Princess Mallows.