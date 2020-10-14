YORK motorists are being emailed fake penalty charge notices in the latest attempt to scam people out of money or information.
Businessman Steve Harris said his girlfriend Vicci received an email purporting to come from 'HM Courts and Tribunal Service'.
It stated: "Pay your penalty charge...Total cost £12.24, for the following: for the use of a vehicle on a road in the charging area which a charging scheme applies without payment of the appropriate charge, at the date and time started below."
The email invited her to click to pay by credit or debit card.
Mr Harris said:"A real one comes by post, with a picture of the vehicle, the time, date etc. I've had a few!Do not click onto the link on the email, as that is when they have you."
He said his business, Anytime Travel, had also received a scam email, this time purporting to come from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency.
It said an 'automated routine check has found some irregularities in your current profile,' and asked him to 'click here' to update his account information - or his account might be suspended.
