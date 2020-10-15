I would like to explain the recent re-positioning of the Number 10 bus service stop in recent weeks, which has been raised by your readers (Letters, October 8 and 10).
The restriction of Coppergate to one-way traffic means Service 10 is unable to use the bus stop on Piccadilly, so we have looked to find the best alternative to keep travel simple for our customers and minimise disruption. This was initially to use Merchantgate, but with the return of our high-volume university services there is not sufficient capacity there and the stop has been switched to the Banana Warehouse. This will now remain the Number 10 stop while the restrictions in Coppergate are in place.
We appreciate the patience of our customers while we manage any temporary changes to bus stops due to traffic measures in the city and will always try to inform them of alterations in advance.
Marc Bichtemann, Managing Director, First York