It is reassuring to know that City of York Council has a plan for mass vaccination of the public when an effective vaccine against Covid-19 eventually emerges (Secret Covid mass vaccination plans drawn up for York, October 12).

But why must this plan remain secret? Why does Councillor Keith Aspden reveal its existence if he is not prepared to tell us more about it, and give us the opportunity to offer meaningful comment and constructive criticism?

Does he think we don’t deserve the chance to contribute? Are we supposed to remain happily in ignorance and just keep paying our council tax on time? Does Councillor Aspden take us for simpletons?

Richard M. Billinge, Heworth Village, York

We can’t keep up this lockdown merry-go-round

We are all (well, almost all) conscious of the danger Covid-19 poses.

We wash our hands, wear masks, and recoil if anyone comes near us. Supermarket delivery vans are frequent visitors to our streets.

However, while we desperately seek a vaccine, it seems the best protection we can devise is lockdown.

I worry that this is doing as much harm as the virus. Businesses can’t survive, jobs are lost, education is damaged, isolation and anxiety abound.

We have to find a better answer, this really isn’t working.

When infection rates are high, we introduce lockdown and rates fall; ease the lockdown and rates rise. What is the next step, lockdown again? It is quite predictable that rates will rise again as soon as the lockdown is eased.

We cannot afford for this erratic process to go on. If life has seemed difficult in the summer, imagine how miserable it is going to be in winter months (I haven’t even mentioned Christmas!) The money we are borrowing to help our struggling economy will have to be repaid. With far fewer people in employment and many businesses bankrupt our future looks bleak.

Pamela Brown, Goodwood Grove, Dringhouses, York