AN exhibition featuring high-profile artists at a National Trust attraction near York has been extended for another year.

In the moment: the art of wellbeing, at Beningbrough Hall, was due to close this autumn but will now remain in place until October 31, 2021.

It features the works of artists such as L.S. Lowry, Tracey Emin, Damien Hirst, Henry Moore and Marc Chagall.

The display opened in spring in the Saloon Galleries after being created to explore how art can help relaxation and provide a break from life’s daily worries. It took inspiration from research that visiting an art gallery is good for your health.

The exhibition, in partnership with the Arts Council Collection, uses sculpture, colour and intricate sketching alongside video allowing visitors to explore their own personal responses to the art.

Visitors can once again see the exhibition on a visit to the country estate following a temporary closure during lockdown. All safety measures are in place including a new one-way route to allow for social distancing, using the spiral servant’s staircase.

Ann Jones, curator at the Arts Council Collection, said: “We are delighted that In the Moment has reopened at Beningbrough Hall and will be extended until October 2021, enabling more people to see the exhibition.

"Its theme of wellbeing is particularly pertinent at this moment and we hope that visitors will find seeing the art works an uplifting experience."

The Great Hall and Saloon Galleries are host to 14 different artworks curated to encourage visitors to explore the ‘five ways to wellbeing’ - to connect, be active, give, keep learning and take notice.

From the translucent and colour-shifting Doryphoros sculpture by Matthew Darbyshire standing tall in the Great Hall, to the bold hues of Orange No.1 by Basil Beattie in the Saloon and the engaging and immersive detail of Doing, Thinking, Speaking by Lisa Milroy.

To see Ecclesia by Bridget Riley, visitors will need to visit before the end of this year as this piece was committed to another exhibition prior to the agreed extension.

The galleries are primarily on the first floor of the hall, other rooms not part of the exhibition remain closed.

As part of their day, visitors can explore the eight acres of gardens and the harvest in the walled garden. The stables shop and restaurant are open with spaced out seating indoors and out or takeaway options readily available.

Beningbrough Hall, Gallery and Gardens is open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 3.30pm until November 1. During November, it is open Friday to Sunday, then weekends until March plus the festive bank holidays and school half term in February.

Extended opening will resume in spring 2021. Booking is recommend to guarantee admission by 3pm the day before via the website; although not always needed on quieter days mid-week.