THE search for a missing man from York is continuing today, two weeks after he was last seen.
Joseph Cafferkey, from Dijon Avenue, Acomb, has not been seen since lunchtime on September 30.
Police officers, dogs and drones have all been used in widespread searches for the 72-year-old.
Over the weekend, hundreds of flyers with details about Joseph were delivered by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team to properties in the south-west of the city, including The Mount and surrounding streets.
Areas searched by officers include a wide radius around his home address; St Nicholas Fields, where Joseph used to volunteer; and Hob Moor, a large area of common land not far from his home. Checks have also been carried out at local hospitals and those in other areas for anyone matching his description.
His disappearance is out of character, and police are extremely concerned for his welfare.
Joseph is described as white, medium build, with receding grey hair. He speaks with a strong Irish accent.
He has family connections in Warrington in Cheshire, Holyhead in Wales and in County Mayo, Republic of Ireland.
Anyone who may have seen him should call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
Quote reference number 12200173603.
