POLICE say they have received calls reporting "potential sightings" of missing York man Joseph Cafferkey, who was last heard from two weeks ago today.

The last confirmed location for the 72-year-old, of Dijon Avenue, Acomb, is when he used his home phone to call a neighbour, on the afternoon of September 30.

Despite extensive police searches, Joseph has not been found.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said his disappearance is "out of character," and officers are "extremely concerned for his welfare."

Following enquiries, police have developed a timeline of the days prior to Joseph going missing.

He is known to have fallen in his home on September 27 causing an injury to his stomach. He received treatment by paramedics and was referred to his GP.

On September 28 day he was seen by a neighbour doing gardening. He was also spoken to by a neighbour the following day.

On September 30 he paid a bill at Acomb Post Office at 9.25am, and then attended his GP for a redressing of his stomach injury between 11am and 11.30am.

At 12.25pm that day, he used the landline phone at his home in Acomb to call a neighbour to tell her how it had gone at the doctors.

This is the last confirmed location for Joseph. He was reported missing on October 2.

Searches have continued ever since.

The North Yorkshire Police spokesperson added: "As a result of the missing person appeal, police have received calls about potential sightings, which are being investigated alongside other enquiries."

Joseph is described as white, medium build, with receding grey hair. He speaks with a strong Irish accent.

Anyone who may have seen him should call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Quote reference number 12200173603.