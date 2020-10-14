A NEW restaurant is to open in York next month, undeterred by the pandemic.

Leading chef and restaurateur Terry Laybourne is partnering with Fenwick's store in Coppergate to open an all-day restaurant, Café 21.

The restaurant, due to open on November 5, is creating 18 jobs.

A spokeswoman said the existing café was currently undergoing a total refurbishment to provide a light, bright and modern dining space, featuring contemporary lighting, bold colours and curved booth seating.

"The restaurant will be open from morning until early evening, so visitors to the café will be able to take a break from their shopping for everything from a quick barista-made coffee to breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon tea or an early supper."

She said Terry and his team had won many awards including a Michelin Star, Egon Ronay Star, Independent Restaurant of the Year, Restaurant Industry Lifetime Achievement Award, Gold Winner Taste of North East England and Newcomer of the Year.

"Terry was also made MBE for services to the hospitality industry," she said.

Terry said: “This is an exciting time for 21 Hospitality Group and I’m delighted to be once again working with Fenwick to introduce our dining experience to another of their stores.

"We’ve already collaborated on a number of restaurant projects and it’s a partnership that works very well, so I’m looking forward to bringing our great food to locals and visitors to York.”

Fenwick store director Neil Setterfield said he was very much looking forward to the launch of Café 21 in the store.

"Visitors to Fenwick in Newcastle have been enjoying Terry Laybourne’s great food for almost 15 years and I’m thrilled that visitors to the York store will soon be able to indulge in the same experience," he said.

"Terry is an expert in his field, and highly regarded in the hospitality industry, so we are privileged that he’s bringing his food to York.”

The spokeswoman said the launch of Café 21 would"The group also comprises Café 21, Saltwater Fish Company and Porterhouse Butcher and Grill, all within Fenwick’s Newcastle store, and flagship restaurant 21, the Broad Chare and St.Vincent on Newcastle’s Quayside."