Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Amazon Prime Day ends at midnight tonight but there are still thousands of incredible deals to check out. In fact, they're just heating up! With more than one million products on sale for this annual mega-savings event, which is regularly held in July and was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there's still plenty to be discovered.
With so many deals and so little time, it’s nearly impossible to find the perfect item at the perfect price. Lucky for you, Reviewed has also taken the liberty of sorting through them all to bring you our top picks from the final day of this whopper of a sale.
Still up for grabs, for instance? The best-valued video doorbell we've ever tested and our favourite headphones of all time.
Many of these deals are only available to Prime members, but you can still sign up for a free 30-day trial here (pay £7.99 a month once the 30 days are up). Also, keep in mind, the sale event ends tonight at 11:59 PM, so this is the one time we'll really suggest you don't overthink a good purchase!
The 10 best deals to shop for Amazon Prime Day 2020
1. Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones for £238.79 (Save £91.21): We think these headphones are the best headphones on the market. They're comfy, lightweight, block ambient noise like nobody's business and they sound great. What more could you ever ask for?
2. Apple AirPods Pro for £208 (Save £41): The ultimate Apple wireless earbuds are 16% off right now.
3. Revlon Pro Collection Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser for £34.99 (Save £25): This miracle hair tool has a cult-following on Amazon (the more than 89,000 reviews don't lie!) and it's Reviewed-approved, too.
4. Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner for £125.99 (Save £74): Our favourite affordable Robot Vacuum, the 11S offers excellent suction and improved navigation and the slim design allows the S to get its brushes into more places.
5. Kindle Paperwhite for £79.99 (Save £40): This is the best Kindle on the market for its lowest price ever.
6. Echo Dot (3rd Generation) with Amazon Smart Plug for £28.99 (Save £45.99): With this bundle, you'll not only be getting Amazon's improved smart speaker but a great smart plug, too.
7. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 from £189 (Save £80): This is one of the best smartwatches available for Android users. Read our in-depth review here.
8. Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for £59.99 (Save £110): Instant Pot makes the best multicookers on the market and this entry-level model has never been cheaper.
9. Roku Streaming Stick+ HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player for £34.99 (Save £25): As our best-valued streaming device, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is a great buy because it works quickly over WiFi, streams 4K and HDR content beautifully and comes with a remote that includes voice-control.
10. Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch for £139 (Save £60.99): Our resident fitness expert described the Versa 2 as “almost perfect”.
Tech Deals
- Anker Power Bank for £19.99 (Save £15)
- Anker SoundCore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for £27.99 (Save £13): Our favourite affordable BlueTooth speaker just became far more affordable.
- Apple AirPods Pro for £208 (Save £41): The ultimate Apple wireless earbuds are 16% off right now.
- Apple Airpods with Wireless Charging Case for £158 (Save £48):
- Beats Solo Noise-Canceling Headphones from £124.99 (Save £54.96): Select colours are more than £100 off right now.
- Blink Mini indoor security camera for £25 (Save £10)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II for £209.99 (Save £119.96): Everyone loves these über-popular Bose wireless headphones—including us. We named them among our favourite wireless and favourite noise-cancelling pairs.
- Echo Dot (3rd Generation) for £18.99 (Save £31): This smart speaker has improved sound over its predecessors, and right now, Prime members can get it for less than £20.
- Echo Dot (3rd Generation) with Amazon Smart Plug for £28.99 (Save £45.99): With this bundle, you'll get the Dot above plus a great smart plug, too.
- Echo Show 5 for £39.99 (Save £40): Prime members can save 50% on a smart display we hailed as the perfect desk accessory right now.
- Echo Studio Smart Speaker for £139.99 (Save $50): The Echo Studio is our smart home editor’s personal favourite Alexa speaker. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this speaker by £20.
- Furbo Dog Camera for £129.99 (Save £60): Our favourite smart pet camera lets you check in with your furry best friend (and feed them treats) from anywhere.
- Galaxy Buds for £89.99 (Save £50)
- Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds for £89.99 (Save £29.01): Our favourite affordable wireless earbuds are at an incredible price.
- JBL Boombox for £189.99 (Save £210): We called this boombox's successor, the JBL Boombox 2, the "biggest, loudest, most party-rocking Bluetooth speaker you can buy"—and we can only assume this one, on sale in black, Squad Camo or green, is not too far behind.
- Marshall Kilburn II Portable Speaker for £185 (Save £84.99): If you’re looking for something a little on the beefier side that can still come along for the ride, this portable powerhouse is a fantastic choice, especially at this hefty discount.
- Ring Video Doorbell (2020 Release) with Echo Show 5 for £119 (Save £139.99): This two-for-one bundle deal will get you one of our favourite video doorbells plus the excellent Echo Show 5.
- Samsung Galaxy A21 for £139.99 (Save £40): The A21 is iconic for the value it provides.
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra MicroSDXC Memory Card for £24.99 (Save £11.19): More than 330,000 glowing ratings can't be wrong
- Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless for £259 (Save £90): At this discount, these stylish headphones are hard to resist, offering a comfy fit, great battery life and that sweet, sumptuous Sennheiser sound.
- Sony WH-CH700N Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for £71 (Save £28.93): One of our favourite Prime Day deals comes in the form of these awesome headphones, which come with top-tier features and good sound.
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones for £238.79 (Save £91.21): We think these headphones are the best headphones on the market. They're comfy, lightweight, block ambient noise like nobody's business and they sound great. What more could you ever ask for?
TV Deals
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for £69.99 (Save £40)
- Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player for £17.99 (Save £12): As Roku's most basic streaming stick, we think it's a great option for any entry-level streamer who wants to kick back and relax with their favourite TV shows.
- Roku Premiere HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player for £27.99 (Save £12): Roku Premiere comes with Roku's easy-to-navigate platform and supports 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos sound when paired with a compatible TV and audio setup.
- Roku Streaming Stick+ HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player for £34.99 (Save £25): As our best-valued streaming device, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is a great buy because it works quickly over WiFi, streams 4K and HDR content beautifully and comes with a remote that includes voice-control.
Laptop and Tablet Deals
- Acer Chromebook Spin 13 for £599.99 (Save £250)
- Amazon Fire 7 16 GB Tablet for £29.99 (Save £20)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition 16 GB Tablet for £54.99 (Save £45)
- Amazon Fire HD8 Plus 32 GB Tablet for £44.99 (Save £45)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 32 GB Tablet for £89.99 (Save £60): Prime members can save nearly 50% on this sturdy tablet with reasonably true colours and black levels.
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition 32 GB Tablet for £134.99 (Save £65)
- Apple iPad Air (2019) 10.5-inch 64GB Tablet for £422.10 (Save £65.90): All these years later, the iPad is still the best tablet for most people thanks to its perfect balance of price and features.
- Apple MacBook Air for £930 (Save £69): One of the best laptops of 2020, the MacBook Air offers exceptional build quality and plenty of power for the everyday person.
- Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch for £1,555 (Save £244): While it's not the cheapest laptop around, it's the best MacBook yet thanks to the brand-new Magic Keyboard and 10th Gen Intel processors.
- Asus ROG Strix Scar Gaming Laptop with Nvidia RTX 2070 Super Max-Q for £1,899.99 (Save £300): Though this isn't as fancy as some other top-rated gaming laptops, this is a wonderful deal that has a large 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and a fast processor for well under £2,000 exclusively for Prime members.
Cooking Deals
- Bee’s Trend Beeswax Wraps Set of 6 for £8.62 (Save £16.33)
- Bosch CleverMixx MSM2610BGB Hand Blender for £26.99 (Save £18)
- Breville All-in-One Coffee House Coffee Machine for £129.99 (Save £90)
- Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for £59.99 (Save £110): This entry-level version of our favourite pressure cooker is at its lowest price ever and may be sold out soon.
- Joseph Joseph Elevate Carousel, 6-Piece Set with Tongs for £34.49 (Save £14.34)
- Up to 30% off Joseph Joseph selections
- Kenwood FDM302SS Multipro Compact Food Processor for £79.99 (Save £30)
- Kenwood MultiPro Sense Food Processor for £209.99 (Save £90)
- Kenwood KVC5100S Stand Mixer for £299.99 (Save £170)
- Krups Nespresso, Pod Coffee Machine for £62.99 (Save £117)
- Le Creuset Cast Iron Casserole Dish for £149.99 (Save £110.01)
- Nespresso XN903840 Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine for £69.99 (Save £110): The best single-serve pod coffee maker we've tested is heavily discounted.
- NutriBullet Balance 9 Piece Blender for £118 (Save £31.99)
- Philips Air Fryer for £89.99 (Save £110.01)
- Reishunger Rice Cooker and Steamer for £26.99 (Save £19)
- Tefal HB643140 Optichef Quartzite Hand Blender for £34.99 (Save £35)
- Tefal Ingenio Essential Non-stick Saucepan 7 Piece Set for £38.99 (Save £51.01)
- Tefal Essentials 5 Piece Stone Pots and Pans Set for £33.99 (Save £21.01)
Beauty Deals
- Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water, 700ml for £4 (Save £4)
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, Anti-Wrinkle Day Cream SPF 30 for £59.50 (Save £25.50): Give your skin the moisture it needs plus protection from the sun’s UV rays with this moisturizer-SPF 30 hybrid.
- Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm for £30.10 (Save £12.90): With over 2,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, this popular oil-based cleansing balm gently dissolves makeup and dirt to leave your face feeling hydrated and clean.
- Foreo Luna Mini 2 for £69.30 (Save £68.30): This customer-loved face-cleansing brush has a solid 4.5 stars from more than 2,000 Amazon shoppers.
- GHD Original Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straightener for £73.99 (Save £18.66)
- BaByliss Ceramic Curling Wand Pro for £16.99 (Save £11.01)
- Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash-Enhancing Serum for £40.95 (Save £17.55): Hand-picked by our lifestyle and beauty writer, Jess Kasparian, is this lash-enhancing serum that's packed with vitamins, peptides and amino acids to aid with long, thick lashes.
- Grande Cosmetics GrandeBrow Brow Enhancing Serum for £44.10 (Save £18.90)
- Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush for £54.99 (Save £165): One of our favourite electric toothbrushes is nearly half off.
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for £89.99 (Save £209.01)
- Philips New Series 3000 Wet or Dry Men's Electric Shaver for £59.99 (Save £80.01)
- Philips Do-It-Yourself Hair Clipper for £29.99 (Save £40.01)
- Philips OneBlade Hybrid Body and Face Stubble Trimmer for £33.99 (Save £26)
- Remington AC9140B Proluxe Ionic Hair Dryer for £34.99 (Save £35)
- Revlon Pro Collection Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser for £34.99 (Save £25): This miracle hair tool has a cult-following on Amazon (the more than 5,000 reviews don't lie!) and it's Reviewed-approved. You can find it for the same price at Target, too.
- Waterpik WP-660UK Ultra Professional Water Flosser for £49.99 (Save £17): Matching the lowest price we've ever seen for this device is this super popular electric flosser, which boasts more than 1,000 reviews.
Lifestyle Deals
- 3 Months of Amazon Kindle Unlimited for Free (Save £23.97): New subscribers can get unlimited Kindle reading and listening on any device free of charge for three months. Prime members can also choose to try it out for six months for half price.
- 3-4 Months of Amazon Music for £0.99 (Save up to £30.97): New Prime subscribers to Amazon Music can currently get four months of the service for £0.99, with rates rising to £7.99 per month thereafter. (Non-Prime members will pay £9.99 per month thereafter.)
- 3 months of Prime Video Channels for £2.97
- Amazon Kindle for £44.99 (Save £25): We've spent years testing these e-readers and you can score one at a steal right now.
- Amazon Kindle Kids Edition for £54.99 (Save £45)
- Amazon Kindle Oasis for £159.99 (Save £70)
- 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service for £74 (Save £75): This genetics kit boasts more than 11,000 glowing ratings, and you can save £75 on it.
- Fitbit Inspire Health & Fitness Tracker for £38.99 (Save £31)
- Fitbit Inspire HR Health & Fitness Tracker for £65 (Save £26.99)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch for £139 (Save £60.99): Right now, you can get a more than £50 discount on one of the best smartwatches around. Ideal for tracking of all kinds, it touts a new-and-improved AMOLED screen and a longer battery life over its predecessor.
- Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch for £124.99 (Save £35.36): This little device has an endless menu of fitness activity modes.
- Philips Wake-up Light Alarm Clock for £84.99 (Save £65)
Home Deals
- Active Era Premium King Size Air Bed with a Built-in Electric Pump and Pillow for £48.99 (Save £31)
- Brabantia Touch Bin for £87.99 (Save £71.01)
- Emma Original Double Mattress for £334.33 (Save £164.67)
- Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner for £125.99 (Save £74): Our favourite affordable Robot Vacuum, the 11S offers excellent suction and improved navigation and the slim design allows the S to get its brushes into more places.
- Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Robot Vacuum Cleaner for £152.99 (Save £137)
- Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Pillow for £29 (Save £15.95)
- Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit for £83.99 (Save £45): This is a significant price drop on our favourite smart light bulb starter kit.
- Philips Series 800 Compact Air Purifier for £109.99 (Save £40.01)
- Philips Azur Steam Iron with Steam Boost for £44.99 (Save £45.01)
- Pro Breeze Dehumidifier for £27.99 (Save £12)
- Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for £89.99 (Save £40)
- Silentnight 7 Zone Memory Foam Rolled Mattress for £159.99 (Save £109.01)
- Silentnight Warm and Cosy 13.5 Duvet for £23.99 (Save £14)
- VicTsing 300ml Fragrance Essential Oil Diffuser for £16.99 (Save £8)
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
Comments are closed on this article.