Amazon Prime Day ends at midnight tonight but there are still thousands of incredible deals to check out.​ In fact, they're just heating up! With more than one million products on sale for this annual mega-savings event, which is regularly held in July and was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there's still plenty to be discovered.

With so many deals and so little time, it’s nearly impossible to find the perfect item at the perfect price. Lucky for you, Reviewed has also taken the liberty of sorting through them all to bring you our top picks from the final day of this whopper of a sale.

Still up for grabs, for instance? The best-valued video doorbell we've ever tested and our favourite headphones of all time.

Many of these deals are only available to Prime members, but you can still sign up for a free 30-day trial here (pay £7.99 a month once the 30 days are up). Also, keep in mind, the sale event ends tonight at 11:59 PM, so this is the one time we'll really suggest you don't overthink a good purchase!

The 10 best deals to shop for Amazon Prime Day 2020

1. Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones for £238.79 (Save £91.21): We think these headphones are the best headphones on the market. They're comfy, lightweight, block ambient noise like nobody's business and they sound great. What more could you ever ask for?

2. Apple AirPods Pro for £208 (Save £41): The ultimate Apple wireless earbuds are 16% off right now.

3. Revlon Pro Collection Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser for £34.99 (Save £25): This miracle hair tool has a cult-following on Amazon (the more than 89,000 reviews don't lie!) and it's Reviewed-approved, too.

4. Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner for £125.99 (Save £74): Our favourite affordable Robot Vacuum, the 11S offers excellent suction and improved navigation and the slim design allows the S to get its brushes into more places.

5. Kindle Paperwhite for £79.99 (Save £40): This is the best Kindle on the market for its lowest price ever.

6. Echo Dot (3rd Generation) with Amazon Smart Plug for £28.99 (Save £45.99): With this bundle, you'll not only be getting Amazon's improved smart speaker but a great smart plug, too.

7. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 from £189 (Save £80): This is one of the best smartwatches available for Android users. Read our in-depth review here.

8. Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker for £59.99 (Save £110): Instant Pot makes the best multicookers on the market and this entry-level model has never been cheaper.

9. Roku Streaming Stick+ HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player for £34.99 (Save £25): As our best-valued streaming device, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is a great buy because it works quickly over WiFi, streams 4K and HDR content beautifully and comes with a remote that includes voice-control.

10. Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch for £139 (Save £60.99): Our resident fitness expert described the Versa 2 as “almost perfect”.

Tech Deals

TV Deals

Laptop and Tablet Deals

Cooking Deals

Beauty Deals

Lifestyle Deals

Home Deals

