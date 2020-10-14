ONE area of York has seen 78 cases of coronavirus confirmed over a six day period recently.
The latest map published by Public Health England shows the Fulford, Heslington and University area had the highest number of Covid-19 cases in York between October 3 and 9.
York city centre had 41 cases confirmed during that period, Tang Hall had 30, Fulford Road and Clementhorpe had 29, Heworth South and The Groves also had 29, Rawcliffe and Clifton South had 22, Heworth North and Stockton had 21, and Osbaldwick had 20, as did Acomb.
Clifton Without and Skelton had 18, Holgate West had 15, Strensall had 14, Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood had 13, as did Clifton North and the Poppleton, Rufforth and Askham area. Wigginton and Haxby both had 12, Holgate East and New Earswick both had 11 and Woodthorpe and Acomb Park had 10, while South Bank and Dringhouses also had 10.
In addition, Huntington had eight, Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe had seven, and Dunnington, Elvington and Wheldrake had six.
Take a look at the map by clicking here.
