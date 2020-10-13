ANOTHER 48 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the past 24 hours at the University of York.
The university says that as of 5.45pm, it was aware of 247 individuals within the university community who were currently self-isolating because they had had a positive Covid-19 test.
"Since our previous update at 4.40pm on Monday 12 October we have been notified of 48 new cases, which are included in the total figure above," it said.
"We have around 4,500 members of staff and a student body of around 18,000."
