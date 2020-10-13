YORK'S Christmas Market has been cancelled.
City of York Council confirmed this afternoon that the St Nicholas Fair will not go ahead this year, as a result of the pandemic.
The market was due to take place from November 12 to December 23.
The popular market brings in visitors from across the country and in 2019 the St Nicholas Fair and city centre activity generated a third of Make It York’s income.
York was also voted the UK's Most Festive City in 2017.
Other cities including Lincoln, Bath and Leeds have already cancelled their Christmas markets.
A council spokesperson said all York residents will be invited to a "special Christmas experience", with more information to follow.
They said this will include new pop up spaces and "opportunities to support local businesses, including small and independent traders".
More to follow.
