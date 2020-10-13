DOZENS of youngsters at a York school have been asked to self-isolate after confirmed cases of Covid-19.
Pupils in the Key Stage 1 'bubble' as well as Early Years and classes three and four at Fishergate primary school in York have been told to self-isolate at home.
The school has around 300 pupils and it is believed that more than 100 pupils have been affected with the first case in Key Stage 1.
In a statement on their website, the school says that pupils in the Early Years 'bubble' and 3/4 GE Class have to stay at home as well as those in Key Stage 1.
It says: "We have been advised by Public Health England that there have been a further two confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the school.
"Families of the children identified as close contacts have been notified and a letter sent to them by ParentPay.
"This affects the Early Years ‘bubble’, Mrs Engleman’s class and a small number of other children who have been asked to remain at home and self-isolate. We expect to welcome them back to school on Wednesday, October 21."
Children in the Key Stage 1 ‘bubble’ who have been asked to remain at home and self-isolate are expected back in school on Monday, October 19.
