GOVERNMENT says local leaders will be tasked with making "difficult decisions" about whether to impose further lockdown restrictions in areas of the country where the coronavirus case rate is rising.

York remains under the lowest level of restrictions following a move to a three tier system on Monday.

But cases in the city have risen sharply and the director of public health has said previously she expected York to become an area of concern to the Government.

According to BBC data York has a rate of 220 cases per 100,000 people and remains on the lowest level of restrictions, while both Cheshire East and Cheshire West and Chester have lower rates but have been put on a higher tier of restrictions.

Robert Jenrick, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, said yesterday that the Government wants to work with local leaders to "make difficult decisions where necessary" about imposing further restrictions in different areas of the country.

But City of York Council leader Keith Aspden said he had heard nothing from Government or Public Health England ahead of the Prime Minister's statement about further restrictions on Monday.

Asked if he would request or resist further restrictions for York, Cllr Aspden said he welcomed the fact that no further restrictions were imposed yet and he would embrace any talks on tailored safety measures for the city.

He said: “Key to averting the worst effects of this pandemic is effective partnership.

"I would welcome further engagement with the Government to better understand and tailor safety measures which would help our local efforts in stopping the spread of the virus.

"Effective communication, clarity and cooperation with local authorities and public health teams is what has been so notably absent throughout these last few months."

He said a better test, trace and isolate system is needed.

Deputy council leader Andy D'Agorne said better financial support was needed for areas that are not in lockdown - but where pubs and restaurants still lose business by being forced to shut at 10pm.

He said: "Tighter restrictions closing pubs and cafes would at least bring workers into receiving funding whereas the current situation just means more redundancies because many are only able to trade at a loss. I would rather see government put forward more effective measures nationally as well as better financial support for the hospitality industry already affected by reduced capacity, public concerns of going out and the 10pm curfew."

He added that he felt the rule of six was "too lax". He said: "I think it is most likely community transmission [happens] in people’s homes and after 10pm that is driving an increase with current licensing rules making that more likely. The rule of six is too lax – any more than 2 households meeting up indoors in private risks rapid spread, especially if that includes alcohol after 10pm."

York Central MP Rachael Maskell warned that if the city's infection levels continue to rise further measures will be imposed.

She said: "In the absence of a fully effective testing and tracing facility, nearly nine months on from our first case, there are two choices before us as a city.

"First, everyone and I mean everyone, follows the strictest hygiene, social distancing by 2m and face covering regimes, respecting everyone’s space, or second, further restrictive measures will be imposed.

"In York we know that the levels of infection and those taking ill from Covid-19 are growing rapidly which proves the current provisions are failing to protect residents from the virus.

"An effective, locally run test and trace system is the game changer in this, since a rapid response to infection would isolate the virus and not only prevent its spread, but also enable others to continue with their work or education.

"I will be meeting with the Health Minister later this week to discuss the opportunity for York to lead its own test and trace system, as I believe that this is the best way forward accompanied by strict adherence to hygiene, social distancing and face coverings."