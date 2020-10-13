YORK has come third in a poll ranking the UK's most friendly cities.
In a study rating the 50 most friendly destinations in the country, the city takes the bronze medal, coming hot on the heels of Glasgow and in number one spot, Newcastle.
According to Big Seven Travel York locals 'go above and beyond to make you feel welcome'.
They go on to say that 'people in York greet you with smiles and warmth everywhere, from grocery stores to the street'.
The website's readers also rated York highly in terms of helpfulness from strangers.
They say Glasgow, which is consistently voted one of the friendliest cities in the world, has a warm and welcoming community and a real buzz to the city, making it a popular city break destination.
Newcastle takes top spot thanks to its lively locals, engaging social scene and ease of access for first time visitors.
It’s family-friendly and safe, with heaps of culture and makes visitors soon feel like locals. The atmosphere in the Newcastle and beyond is hard to match, with a homey feel and locals who go the extra mile to welcome tourists.
